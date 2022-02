The ever-so-popular digital collectable card game based on the legendary World of Warcraft and published by Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone, will see receive a new update on February 15th. It brings a new mini-set, essentially a smaller set of new cards as opposed to the larger full expansion set releases, and updates to the Battlegrounds, Mercenaries, Duels, and Arena game types. The mini-set of cards itself, which are shown off in the trailer below, will be 35 cards large. The full list can be found on the developer announcement page for the upcoming patch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO