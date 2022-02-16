ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Arianna String Quartet masterful in two Northwest BachFest concerts

By Larry Lapidus
The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think the job of music director of an international music festival is an easy one, just ask Zuill Bailey, who fulfils that role for Northwest BachFest. Long ago, Bailey engaged brilliant classical guitarist Jason Vieaux to appear last weekend at Barrister Winery. When he learned, less than one week...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Cliburn Concerts: Junction Trio

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Three visionary next-generation artists combine talents in the eclectic new ensemble, Junction Trio. Violinist Stefan Jackiw has been recognized for musicianship that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique. Pianist Conrad Tao appears worldwide as a pianist and compose, including two previous Cliburn Concerts appearances. Cellist Jay Campbell approaches both old and new works with the same curiosity and emotional commitment.
MUSIC
civicplus.com

LCCCA presents: Thalea String Quartet, Vibrant Classical Music

The Thalea String Quartet brings together artists of Nigerian, Japanese and North American heritage. With repertoire as diverse as its members, and every bit as exuberant, Thalea connects with audiences on a musical, emotional and personal level, from first-time listeners to chamber music aficionados.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuill Bailey
Person
Anton Webern
Person
Beethoven
Person
Joseph Haydn
Daily Iowan

Dalí Quartet and Jorge Montilla perform dynamic concert at Voxman

From melancholy to valiant, Dalí Quartet filled the Voxman recital hall with their moving melodies on Feb. 3. As the quartet played, their bodies swayed together, taking themselves and the audience on an adventure of Latin American sound through music. The quartet played together as one throughout their performance....
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Orchestra releases 12 year-old boy’s funeral music

Musicians of Queensland Symphony Orchestra made an annrangement of a piano piece by Kyan Pennell, a 12 year-old who died two weeks ago in a tragic home accident. Kyan had only just learned to play piano seven months ago. This was his first composition. It was played at his funeral...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#String Quartet#Concerts#Western Music#Chamber Music#Barrister Winery#The Langsamer Satz
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Elephant waits patiently for musician to play Beethoven

Pianist Paul Barton goes to great lengths to entertain an audience. His stage is alongside a river in Thailand, and his audience is a rescued bull elephant named Mongkol. Barton said he noticed that many animals like to listen to him play music, however, he believes it's not so much the music Mongkol likes but the rise and fall of the musical phases.
ANIMALS
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Prince Songs

Few have changed music the way Prince did. Not only did he thrill and challenge popular culture with his androgynous, seductive persona, but he transformed music genres. The singer/songwriter released his first album, For You (1978), when he was only 19 years old and quickly became recognized for his high-pitched shrieks and distinct falsetto. After his debut album, Prince went on to release 38 more albums during his lifetime. Each album brilliantly reinvented pop music in its relationship with R&B, funk, soul, and rock music. Prince was also a multi-instrumentalist and often played the majority of the instruments on his records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Missoulian

String Orchestra goes for sweet and serious with latest concert

The String Orchestra of the Rockies is premiering an arrangement of Edvard Grieg’s String Quartet No. 1 this weekend during its “Norwegian Romance” concert. From the title, you can tell there’s “light pieces” before listeners to get something “heavy and serious,” said Maria Larionoff, the SOR’s artistic director and violinist.
MUSIC
srqmagazine.com

Risus Quartet to Replace Quartet Amabile at Artist Series Concerts March 6th

Artist Series Concerts is delighted to present the young, award-winning Risus Quartet in performance at Temple Sinai, Sunday March, 6, 2022. Grand and Gold Medal Prize winners at the 2021 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, the Risus Quartet is currently the Young Professional String Quartet in residence at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas in Austin. Their program will include string quartets by Mozart, Beethoven and Debussy. The Risus Quartet was founded in 2020 by four passionate musicians living in South Korea. ‘Risus’ in Latin means ‘laugh', and the main vision of the quartet is to bring joy and laughter to their audiences. Its members - Haeni Lee, Jieun Yoo (violins), Mary Eunkyung Chang (viola), Bobae Lee (cello) - graduated from Seoul National University with a devotion to chamber music. After graduation, they moved to the United States to study, expand their view as artists and further explore the world of string quartets. Their 2021-22 season includes performances at the Seoul Arts Center Summer Music Festival, Jeju International Music Festival, Gum Nanse Music Center, The House Concert, Seocho-gu Chamber Music Festival, Tongui-dong Classic and the Samick Cultural Foundation, with support from the Busan Classical Development Council. After being awarded the Grand and Gold Medal Prizes at the 2021 Fischoff Competition, they embarked on a winner's tour which included concerts at Dame Myra Hess Series, O’Neil Hall at Notre Dame University and Howard Arts Center. Recently, they performed a virtual concert which was broadcasted by The Violin Channel and Music for Food.
MUSIC
UCSD Guardian

Concert Review: The Marías

News Co-Editor Andrew Ha recalls his experience at The Marías concert at SOMA on January 27th, 2022 in this guest concert review for A&E. Do you ever go to a concert and have this thought in mind: they could not possibly sound like their recordings. That voice isn’t something you could reasonably hear on a live stage. It’s too melodic, too unique. Concerts for better or worse seemingly expose an artist’s real vocal dynamic behind the veil of production. A good difference sometimes, while others… We don’t talk about the others. It’s almost as if I were subconsciously tempering my expectations.
MUSIC
theresandiego.com

Viano String Quartet Makes San Diego Debut Next Friday

Viano String Quartet has collaborated in performance with artists such as Emanuel Ax, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Orion Weiss, and more. Praised for their “huge range of dynamics, massive sound and spontaneity” (American Record Guide), the Viano String Quartet has received top prizes at several national and international competitions. Formed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ksal.com

Jazz Quartet, Vocalist to Perform Free Concert

A quartet of local jazz players – three of whom are KWU faculty – will join with a special guest vocalist to entertain all comers Monday, Feb. 21 in KWU’s Sams Chapel. The event gets underway at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. Known collectively as Sharp...
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

Billie Strings Concert Review: Bluegrass Comes to Boston

Bluegrass revival was never so in touch with its roots as the moment when Billy Strings took center stage. The International Bluegrass Music Association’s bluegrass performer of the year and winner of the Bluegrass Album of the Year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, Billy Strings has taken the world of bluegrass by storm. His nearly sold out fall and winter tours back up that claim. But don’t let the bluegrass accolades fool you: Billy Strings doesn’t give an old-fashioned country-sounding performance. Distortion pedals, strobe and laser lights, and autotuned screams give the show a progressive metal edge that would shock old-time bluegrass pickers. Old-timers can still find an appreciation for Strings’ incredibly precise and breakneck speed while flat picking. The combination of technical skill and genre-bending sound make his show an unforgettable exhibition of live music making.
BOSTON, MA
La Crosse Tribune

Artaria String Quartet brings back Beethoven

The Artaria String Quartet will perform its second concert in this spring’s complete Beethoven string quartets at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Nola Starling Recital Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the Viterbo University Box Office or online at www.viterbo.edu/events/artaria-beethoven-string-quartet-cycle-2. Artaria String Quartet will complete their performances of the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy