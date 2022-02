Michael Barone's opinion piece uses Warren G. Harding as an example of "normalcy." Harding is considered one of the worst presidents in our history. His attorney general and interior secretary were placed on trial for corruption. Harding had his Teapot Dome Scandal. The one bill he pushed through Congress gave a huge tax break for the wealthy (sound familiar?). Normalcy? Mr. Barone needs to not use Harding as an example for anything.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO