Police looking for man in white van who shot at woman on I-75 in Oakland County

TROY (WWJ) -- Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland County, in an apparent road rage incident on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported, but a woman was left rattled after she says a man in a van fired shots at her vehicle along northbound I-75, near 14 Mile Rd. in Troy.

At around 9:40 a.m., police said the woman was driving about 80 mph in the left lane when a white van rapidly approached her car from behind.

The woman told investigators she "break-checked" the van before the driver went around her.

As he passed, the woman said the van driver stuck his hand outside the driver’s side window with a gun and fired shots at her.

The woman was not hurt, and police said further investigation revealed that her vehicle was not hit.

MSP shut down the northbound freeway at 12 Mile Rd. for a short time to allow troopers to search for evidence, but all lanes have since reopened.

The shooter has not yet been identified, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).