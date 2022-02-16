ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Palestine mayor resigns amid assault accusation

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Mayor Dana Goolsby is officially out of office after the city council voted to accept her resignation earlier this week.

Goolsby’s term was set to run until May 2023, but she said that stepping down was the “biggest act of love” she could show her community. Goolsby claimed that she was harassed and threatened and was being accused of assault herself. She did not offer specific details about a potential investigation or how the claims originated.

Her full statement read:

I have loved Palestine with a sincere passion for a long time. Therefore, today I am going to show my community the biggest act of love that I can by stepping down as your Mayor. The ability to effectively lead the City was stripped from me in August of 2021. I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault. After Monday’s special meeting it was clear to me that my time as Mayor had come to an end before my term has officially expired. I believe in doing good business, and I recognize that I am unable to do good business for the people of Palestine under these circumstances.

I have loved serving this community in every capacity over the years. I am honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of Palestine’s history.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me and voted for me over the years. Thank you to those of you believed me and who have stood by me the last few months as I’ve struggled to navigate this situation. And thank you to my wife and son who have weathered this with me.

Please accept my resignation, effective immediately.

Best,
DG

Dana Goolsby, Former Palestine Mayor

Goolsby wrote that she has “loved serving this community in every capacity over the years.” An election will be held in May to fill her position.

Tom C
1d ago

I can see the physical assault claims! I can’t believe anyone would cut someone’s hair like that! Absolutely terrible….

Missy
1d ago

She kind of looks like a female version of the Joker 🃏 to me .

