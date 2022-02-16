ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK electricity capacity auction clears at highest ever price

By Nina Chestney
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EioWD_0eGJXtCM00

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2022/23 cleared at a record high of 75 pounds ($101.70) per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday evening, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

Britain usually holds auctions for power capacity about four years in advance of the delivery date and another auction for a smaller amount of capacity around a year before delivery.

Tuesday's auction cleared at a record high, as prices for UK wholesale power have more than doubled over the past year on the back of soaring wholesale gas, coal and carbon prices.

In early 2020, the power capacity auction for 2020/21 cleared at just 1 pound/kW/year when UK wholesale power prices were a lot lower.

A total of nearly 5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was procured in this auction, with nearly 3.4 GW from gas-fired plants, a provisional auction document showed.

Some 516 megawatts (MW) was procured from demand-side response providers, or firms that guarantee to cut industrial demand, 411 MW from coal, 385 MW from battery storage and the rest from other sources.

About 65% of the capacity procured in the auction was from existing power assets, the auction results showed, including one coal unit at Uniper’s Ratcliffe plant in Nottinghamshire.

Utilities such as Centrica (CNA.L), SSE (SSE.L), E.ON (EONGn.DE) were among other winners of agreements.

($1 = 0.7375 pounds)

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why gas and electric prices are rising

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, has just been reviewed and risen by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.From 1 April, the cap will rise from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy regulator Ofgem, said: “We know this rise will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?

On Tuesday, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate oil indexes closed above $92 a barrel. Plus, some analysts have been talking about $100 oil for the first time in years, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine spiking costs. Let’s turn to the demand side of things. Historically, there’s been a...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

New North Sea oil and gas licences ‘incompatible with UK climate goals’

New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Uk#Power Grid#Power Plants#Electricity#National Grid#Uniper#Sse#E On
Phys.org

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. Swathes of the world's second-biggest economy were paralysed last year because of power shortages, partly caused by a drop in coal supply as global prices of the fossil fuel soared.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

U.S. energy department advances $6 bln nuclear plant program

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it is seeking input from utilities, communities and advocates as it develops its new program to boost struggling nuclear power plants with $6 billion in credits. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year tasked the DOE with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
13 WHAM

RG&E customers facing high energy bills as natural gas prices soar

The high cost of keeping warm this winter is hitting home, and homes. Some people are seeing utility bills doubling, or even tripling since January. Utilities are citing supply and demand for the price spike. It's prompting Governor Kathy Hochul to call on one downstate utility to review its billing...
ROCHESTER, NY
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Rise Despite Cushing Draw, Record Fuel Demand - EIA

(Reuters) -U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week, even as inventories at the key Cushing hub dropped to their lowest level since 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Fuel stocks fell and demand surpassed the previous week's record, with total product supplied over four weeks averaging 22.1...
CUSHING, OK
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy