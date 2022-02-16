Section 3 Girls Basketball Brackets

(WSYR-TV) — The postseason is here for Section 3 basketball teams and Wednesday the selection committee released its brackets.

Class AA

Despite having two fewer wins, the Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars had a better seeding percentage than Baldwinsville. So, C-NS gets the nod for the top spot in AA.

Class A

Indian River and Auburn both have matching 18-2 records in the regular season, but the Maroons have been given the number one overall seed in Class A. Perhaps their 16-game winning streak is the reason why.

Class B

Little Falls made the selection committee’s job easy when choosing the top seed in Class B. LF is the lone unbeaten team on the girls side in section 3.

Class C

The road to a section 3 title in Class C will have to go through Waterville. They earned the top spot after finishing the regular season 17-2.

Class D

Copenhagen is the 1 seed in the 11 team playoff for Class D after winning 18 of 20 in the regular season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.