ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Section 3 Girls Basketball Brackets

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ig1zh_0eGJUoZE00

(WSYR-TV) — The postseason is here for Section 3 basketball teams and Wednesday the selection committee released its brackets.

Section 3 Boys Basketball Brackets

Class AA

Despite having two fewer wins, the Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars had a better seeding percentage than Baldwinsville. So, C-NS gets the nod for the top spot in AA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bWi6_0eGJUoZE00

Class A

Indian River and Auburn both have matching 18-2 records in the regular season, but the Maroons have been given the number one overall seed in Class A. Perhaps their 16-game winning streak is the reason why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wprO2_0eGJUoZE00

Class B

Little Falls made the selection committee’s job easy when choosing the top seed in Class B. LF is the lone unbeaten team on the girls side in section 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yitNu_0eGJUoZE00

Class C

The road to a section 3 title in Class C will have to go through Waterville. They earned the top spot after finishing the regular season 17-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xeXu_0eGJUoZE00

Class D

Copenhagen is the 1 seed in the 11 team playoff for Class D after winning 18 of 20 in the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw0VA_0eGJUoZE00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse WLax scores 12-9 win in Treanor’s debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored six goals to lead the No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 12-9 victory against No. 13 Stanford on Friday, Feb 11 in the Carrier Dome. Tyrrell helped make head coach Kayla Treanor’s debut on the Orange sideline a successful one. HOW IT HAPPENED Neither team could pull away in the first […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WATCH: Jim Boeheim defends Joe Girard on Orange Nation

(WSYR-TV) — Less than 24 hours after Syracuse defeated NC State on the road, Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday. Boeheim talked about what went right vs. the Wolfpack, why JG3 is underrated, and the road ahead for the ‘Cuse. You can watch the entire […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse announces Edwards is out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury

(WSYR-TV) — Just when #OrangeNation was riding high with the men’s basketball team’s four-game winning streak, an injury to Jesse Edwards has derailed the excitement.  Thursday, Syracuse University announced the 6’11” junior has suffered a season-ending fracture to his left wrist.  It is unclear when Edwards suffered the injury, but Gerry McNamara, in a interview […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU MBB at Pitt Tuesday night

(WSYR-TV) — Fresh off a loss at no. 6 Duke Saturday, the Syracuse Orange travel to the Steel City to take on the Pitt Panthers Tuesday. Syracuse defeated Pittsburgh January 11, 77-61 behind 24 points and five threes from Buddy Boeheim. SU, 9-10, 3-5), has faced-off with Pitt 121 times, the Orange leads the all-time […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB vs. Louisville

(WSYR-TV) — After back-to-back wins against Wake Forest and North Carolina State, the Syracuse men are perhaps their most confident selves since the season began. Saturday, SU (11-11, 5-6) looks to make it three-straight wins when they host Louisville. The Cardinals (11-11, 5-7) have lost four-straight games and will once again be without star center […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU MBB at Duke

(WSYR-TV) — Saturday marks the second-to-last time Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski will face-off. Syracuse (9-9, 3-4) travels to Durham to take on no. 6 Duke (14-3, 4-2) at noon. This is Coach K’s final season at the helm of Duke. After coaching 41 seasons in Durham, he announced his retirement just before the 2021-22 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

C-NS legend Breanna Stewart re-signs with the Seattle Storm

(WSYR-TV) — Cicero-North Syracuse legend Breanna Stewart reportedly flirted with the New York Liberty last month, but in the end, she is staying in Seattle… for at least one more year.  The Storm announced Wednesday they re-signed the two-time WNBA Champion, Finals MVP and 2018 WNBA MVP to a new deal.  While terms of the […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Aa#Maroons#Class C
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Friday Night Fever – January 28, 2022

(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not but the regular season on the high school hardwood is nearing its end. Just two weeks separates the “good games” to the “it’s time to win or go home.” 11 games are on the docket this week, including a half court heave and an upset on the ice. You […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Minor League Baseball increases AAA season to 150 games

(WSYR-TV) — Minor League Baseball announced it is increasing the length of schedules for its AAA teams.  The new slate will feature 150 games for teams league wide. It’ll be the longest season for teams in what is formerly known as the International League since 1964 when they played 154 games.  This move also pushes […]
MLB
oswegonian.com

Men’s Hockey celebrates senior night

The 2021-2022 men’s hockey team seniors have made their last regular season skate in the Wheelhouse as Lakers. Travis Broughman, Josh LeBlanc and Steven Kosikoski have received a lot of media attention in their careers at Oswego State. One of the closest confidants between the team and the media is Oswego State Athletics’ Alexis Fragapane. The senior from Rome, N.Y. has covered the guys on the ice since she was a freshman and has developed a strong relationship with the group over the course of her college career.
OSWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

STAC Basketball Semi-Finals

(U-E) Nicholas Lang 23pts, (SCC) Kaelin Thomas 18pts, (SCC) Andrew Erickson 18pts. The STAC Boys Basketball Championship between Corning and Union-Endicott will take place Friday at Horseheads High School. The Girls STAC Championship between Elmira and Maine-Endwell will also take place at Horseheads on Friday.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch doubles up Belleville 4-2 on the road

BELLEVILLE, CANADA (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 4-2, tonight at the CAA Arena. The win snaps a three-game skid and advances the Crunch to 16-16-3-1 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Senators. Amir Miftakhov recorded the win stopping 20-of-22 shots in net for the […]
NHL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Crunch to host ‘Women in Sports Night’ February 5

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch is looking to reach women in Central New York this weekend.  On Saturday, February 5, the Crunch is holding a ‘Women in Sports Night’. Along with the regularly scheduled game vs. Charlotte at 7 p.m., the night will feature the SUNY Cortland women’s hockey team hosting SUNY Plattsburgh at 1 […]
NHL
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Hyman drops 31, GW-shot in comeback vs. Pitt

(SU ATHLETICS) — Teisha Hyman led the Orange with a career-high 31 points in Sunday’s 67-65 win over Pittsburgh. Hyman added seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the road win. She shot 10-for-17 from the field, and was nearly perfect  going 11-for-12 from the free throw line. The game marks the second-straight road win for the Orange (11-12 […]
NBA
WSYR NewsChannel 9

From Cortland to Super Bowl LVI

(WSYR-TV) — Dan Pitcher, quarterbacks coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and former SUNY Cortland quarterback, will be heading to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13. Pitcher has been the assistant coach with the Bengals for six years and joined the NFL ten years ago. He was promoted to his current position from […]
NFL
aicyellowjackets.com

Le Moyne fends off women's basketball

SYRACUSE, New York – The American International College women's basketball team fell on the road to Le Moyne College 67-54 on Wednesday, February 16 in Northeast-10 Conference action. FAST FACTS:. Final Score:. Records: AIC moves to 9-13 (6-10 NE10), while Le Moyne moves to 16-5 (14-4 NE10) Location: Ted...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
619
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy