Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall For Indiana Versus Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's matchup versus Wisconsin inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After leading for the majority of the game, Indiana fell apart and dropped its fourth consecutive game 74-69 to the Badgers.

Look at the closeup action in case you weren't one of the 17,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday night!

Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Race Thompson

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Lander

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson on the sideline in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Davison

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dives for a ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) catches it in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Lander

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on Indiana basketball