Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall For Indiana Versus Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's matchup versus Wisconsin inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
After leading for the majority of the game, Indiana fell apart and dropped its fourth consecutive game 74-69 to the Badgers.
Look at the closeup action in case you weren't one of the 17,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday night!
Indiana vs. Wisconsin
Race Thompson
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tamar Bates
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Khristian Lander
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson on the sideline in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Davison
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dives for a ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) catches it in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Khristian Lander
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIERS FALL TO NO. 15 WISCONSIN: Despite a 30-point night from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana struggles to make shots in the closing minutes and loses again to No. 15 Wisconsin, this time 74-69 for their fourth straight loss of the season, and fifth in a row in the series. CLICK HERE.
- WISCONSIN'S BRAD DAVISON: Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is beloved by Badgers fans and despised by the other fan bases around the league. He's dealt Indiana a lot of pain, going 5-1 since 2018, and he also stole our best girl, Tyra Buss, Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer. They are getting married in July and the couple sat down for a lengthy video interview. Check it out. CLICK HERE.
- TAMAR BATES IS LEARNING AS HE GOES: Freshman guard Tamar Bates scored 13 points on Saturday, his first big offensive performance in more than two months. He's trying to keep his mind right during the slump, and he's remained confident despite his struggles. Reading, meditating and long talks with his dad have all helped. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0