Bloomington, IN

Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall For Indiana Versus Wisconsin

By Haley Jordan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAUrw_0eGJUWd200

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's matchup versus Wisconsin inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

After leading for the majority of the game, Indiana fell apart and dropped its fourth consecutive game 74-69 to the Badgers.

Look at the closeup action in case you weren't one of the 17,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday night!

Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Race Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLLuC_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lM4Y_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMEIe_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBFsa_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIR6p_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxUeV_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaWWq_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Ben Carlson (20) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dY13_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhP8Q_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Lander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fnt7r_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZl86_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4EWS_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2dae_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson on the sideline in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkMbN_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Davison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mT0Vh_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dives for a ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) catches it in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgIoa_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Lander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2PvS_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVfOC_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRoYm_0eGJUWd200

Feb 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives to the basket while Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • HOOSIERS FALL TO NO. 15 WISCONSIN: Despite a 30-point night from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana struggles to make shots in the closing minutes and loses again to No. 15 Wisconsin, this time 74-69 for their fourth straight loss of the season, and fifth in a row in the series. CLICK HERE.
  • WISCONSIN'S BRAD DAVISON: Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is beloved by Badgers fans and despised by the other fan bases around the league. He's dealt Indiana a lot of pain, going 5-1 since 2018, and he also stole our best girl, Tyra Buss, Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer. They are getting married in July and the couple sat down for a lengthy video interview. Check it out. CLICK HERE.
  • TAMAR BATES IS LEARNING AS HE GOES: Freshman guard Tamar Bates scored 13 points on Saturday, his first big offensive performance in more than two months. He's trying to keep his mind right during the slump, and he's remained confident despite his struggles. Reading, meditating and long talks with his dad have all helped. CLICK HERE.

Mackenzie Holmes Returns, Helps Indiana Shut Down Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 5 Indiana had a great night times three. Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes is back, and the Hoosiers shut down the Northwestern Wildcats 69-58 all while supporting Breast Cancer Awareness. "That's three very great things," graduate student guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary said. "Walking out with those survivors,...
Indiana Baseball 2022 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Outside of its usual Big Ten gauntlet, Indiana is taking on several national powerhouses during its 2022 baseball schedule. The season starts on Friday, Feb. 18. In the nonconference portion of the schedule, Indiana will play weekend series at Clemson, Missouri State and Troy, and will...
