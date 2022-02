The tide could be turning on consumers’ willingness to pay higher prices, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey warned Thursday. Consumer goods companies have been steadily hiking prices as their own production costs rise, and so far, shoppers seem to be accepting the increases. Executives at McDonald’s, Chipotle and elsewhere have recently said that higher prices have not chased customers away — in fact, sales grew as prices went up.

