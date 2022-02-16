ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset woman, Boswell man charged with child endangerment, aggravated assault

 8 days ago

Two Somerset County parents have been charged in an incident where a child ended up at a hospital with burns and bruises.

Twenty-six-year-old Kelsea Truman, of Donna Marie Lane in Somerset, and 27-year-old Austin Brant, of Klines Mill Road in Boswell, were each charged Monday with the third-degree felony of endangering the welfare of children, with the second-degree felony of aggravated assault and with simple assault.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, state police in Somerset were notified by UPMC Somerset on Aug. 23 that a 1-year-old child was evaluated for the injuries. The child was later seen at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where bruises were found that were not "sustained by normal childhood play and are consistent with inflicted bruises," according to the affidavit.

Burns on the child's arms were also "consistent with inflicted burns," according to the affidavit.

Truman was arraigned Monday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and was sent to the Somerset County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. Brant was arraigned Monday before District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and is free on an unsecured $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Truman was scheduled for Wednesday before Mankamyer. A preliminary hearing for Brant is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 2 before Mankaymer.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset woman, Boswell man charged with child endangerment, aggravated assault

