The 2021-2022 men’s hockey team seniors have made their last regular season skate in the Wheelhouse as Lakers. Travis Broughman, Josh LeBlanc and Steven Kosikoski have received a lot of media attention in their careers at Oswego State. One of the closest confidants between the team and the media is Oswego State Athletics’ Alexis Fragapane. The senior from Rome, N.Y. has covered the guys on the ice since she was a freshman and has developed a strong relationship with the group over the course of her college career.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO