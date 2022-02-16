ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

Mebane man with outstanding warrant gave deputies someone else’s name during investigation, officials say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZDBO_0eGJThQM00

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance investigation where he gave deputies the wrong name.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 1300 block of Broadwood Acres in Mebane just after noon on Saturday after getting a call about a domestic disturbance.

They say they interviewed a man who was involved in the disturbance and the man identified himself with the name of someone he knew, rather than his own. Deputies identified the man as Andrew Paul Booth after further investigation.

Booth had an outstanding warrant for cyberstalking out of Guilford County. He was arrested for that warrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Graham officer did not break law by shooting, killing Jaquyn Light, SBI says

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An officer has been formally cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a man in 2020. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office conducted an independent review of the shooting death of Jaquyn Light and have cleared Officer Marcus Pollock of any criminal wrongdoing. Jaquyn Oneill […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

6 charged after missing man found dead in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people are facing charges after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road earlier this month, according to police. On Jan. 13, Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He was charged additionally Thursday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, concealment/failing to report a death […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Teen pedestrian hit in Winston-Salem at Ebert Road, Swaim Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen pedestrian was hit in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The 15-year-old was hit at Ebert Road and Swaim Road, and he is in the hospital in serious condition. The victim reportedly walked in front of a 1998 Nissan Maxima. There are no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mebane, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Mebane, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Davidson County neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp
FOX8 News

2 children hurt in school bus crash in Davidson County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving a school bus and box truck in Thomasville was reported on Wednesday. FOX8 is told the crash happened on US Hwy 64 when the box truck rear-ended the school bus as it was letting kids off. A third vehicle then rear-ended the box truck. Two children reportedly complained […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Bomb threat made at Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat was made to the Winston-Salem State University campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told the call came in at 11:30 a.m. on the main university line. Campus police determined it was not an immediate threat to campus. WSSU police called in deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Suspect leads deputies on high-speed chase after attempting to hit them with his truck, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police had to abandon a high-speed pursuit because of the danger. Police say they were pursuing someone who has several felony warrants, including larceny and probation violations. Officers approached the suspect at Elwin Circle in Lexington, and they say that’s when he attempted to hit three deputies with his truck […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Final report in deadly Davidson County plane crash could take months; investigators will be on scene for days

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating what made a plane crash onto the interstate during rush hour. Crews were on the way to the scene Thursday morning to begin the early stages of the investigation process. This process involves documenting things like ground strikes, marks, talking to air controllers and just gathering as […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Pilot dies after plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 was told a pilot has died, and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 on Wednesday. Troopers say the plane was fully engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer. The southbound lanes were closed between exit […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Kim Potter sentenced in death of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- […]
MINNEAPOLIS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy