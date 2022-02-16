Mebane man with outstanding warrant gave deputies someone else’s name during investigation, officials say

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance investigation where he gave deputies the wrong name.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 1300 block of Broadwood Acres in Mebane just after noon on Saturday after getting a call about a domestic disturbance.

They say they interviewed a man who was involved in the disturbance and the man identified himself with the name of someone he knew, rather than his own. Deputies identified the man as Andrew Paul Booth after further investigation.

Booth had an outstanding warrant for cyberstalking out of Guilford County. He was arrested for that warrant.

