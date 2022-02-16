Possible time capsule found in Jefferson Davis pedestal

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews dismantling the pedestal that was once home to a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue found what they believed to be a time capsule buried inside Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Davis statue was pulled to the ground by a group of protesters back in 2020.

Construction crews have been working all month to remove the pedestals of the confederate statues that were removed last summer.

Back in December, conservation experts opened a coveted time capsule found inside the former base of the Robert E. Lee statue when crews dismantled it.

All of the dismantled pedestal materials will be documented and stored in a secure location, according to the City of Richmond. They will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia along with the statues, according to the decision of Richmond City Council on Jan. 24.

