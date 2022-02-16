ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Possible time capsule found in Jefferson Davis pedestal

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews dismantling the pedestal that was once home to a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue found what they believed to be a time capsule buried inside Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Davis statue was pulled to the ground by a group of protesters back in 2020.

Construction crews have been working all month to remove the pedestals of the confederate statues that were removed last summer.

Back in December, conservation experts opened a coveted time capsule found inside the former base of the Robert E. Lee statue when crews dismantled it.

All of the dismantled pedestal materials will be documented and stored in a secure location, according to the City of Richmond. They will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia along with the statues, according to the decision of Richmond City Council on Jan. 24.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

