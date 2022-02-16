ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market forces could complicate push for mass deployment of EVs

By Matt Doyle
 2 days ago

Is the US on track for mass deployment of electric vehicles next decade? There’s certainly a lot of momentum but market forces could complicate that push.

“It’s kind of a chicken or the egg, right? You buy an electric vehicle if you don’t know that you can get to Gatlinburg, but you know that they may not put in more charging stations until you have an electric vehicle,” Executive Director of the Tulane Energy Institute Pierre Connor told WWL’s Tommy Tucker.

The Super Bowl was plastered with EV ads but despite the hype, Connor cautions that overall EV sales are still just a small fraction of the total market.

“There are some 290 million cars registered in the United States right now, and they are only selling, you know only 3-5% of new car sales are currently electric,” said Connor.

New Orleans, LA
