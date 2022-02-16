ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

STPSO gets a new high-tech drone, mobile command center

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Livk7_0eGJTFu800

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office debuts its mobile command center and crime-fighting drone.

Sheriff Randy Smith Both the mobile command center and the drone system replaces the dated 25-year-old mobile command center and the aging helicopter once utilized by the agency.

Sheriff Randy says the mobile command center is equipped with state of the art technology, which deputies can utilize technology such as map overlays and satellite overheads to mark personnel positions in the case of a SWAT standoff, search and rescue scenario, a manhunt, or a pursuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWbxw_0eGJTFu800
Photo credit STPSO

The drone system, which Sheriff Smith says replaced the sheriff’s office helicopter, has cost the agency a fraction of what it cost for the helicopter.

The drone was a one-time cost compared to the continued cost to operate and maintain a helicopter.

The drone is equipped with a spotlight, and daylight and nighttime camera capabilities. The drone operates from the mobile command center and allows deputies to view live feeds from the drone to help with search and rescue missions.

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Former FBI Mobile Command Center Looks Like Good Start For Imposing RV

UPDATE: The auction is now over. The vehicle sold for $58,100. It's not every day that you see a former FBI mobile command center come up for sale. GSA Auctions is selling this one that's previously from the bureau's Seattle office. Currently, the bidding is at $33,433 with the reserve not yet met. It ends on February 3 at 7:00 PM CST (1:00 AM GMT on February 4).
CARS
Digital Courier

Sheriff's Office acquires high-tech drone

RUTHERFORDTON —Thanks to the generosity of Gilkey Lumber Company and Parton Lumber Company, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office now has a high-tech drone. The DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise drone was purchased for approximately $11,000, from Axon, the company that also provides body cameras for the Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Tech#Rescue Team#Stpso#Swat#Sheriff Smith#The Mobile Command Center
theaviationgeekclub.com

The Fastest known Speed ever Recorded by a Lockheed Blackbird

When talking about the Lockheed Blackbird family probably the most frequently asked Blackbird question is-how how fast does it really fly?. The iconic SR-71 Blackbird spy plane is known for being the official record holder for the fastest jet-powered, piloted aircraft of all time. The SR-71 was based on another...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilots explain why flying the Blackbird with just one engine in full afterburner was SR-71 aircrews’ most dangerous operation

‘The tremendous thrust with one engine in full afterburner and the other in idle was eye-opening!’ Stormy Boudreaux, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. Taken on Nov. 1, 1981 by US Air Force (USAF) Scene Camera Operator Ken Hackman, the interesting photos in this post feature an SR-71 Blackbird flying with just one engine in full afterburner, using just one rudder.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Army's new Apache attack helicopters undergo test flights: Fleet of 14 aircraft which can detect 256 threats in SECONDS up to 10 miles away and have a top speed of 186mph are deployed at Suffolk base in £287million deal

Britain has bought a fleet of fifty top-of-the-range Apache attack helicopters worth hundreds of millions from America in a move that will bolster the UK's military strength. The Apache AH-64E Version 6 aircraft, that cost £412million, replaced the Apache Mk.1, which entered service in 2001. The British Army has...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
techeblog.com

Valkyrie Systems Receives US Air Force Grant to Develop Hoverjet Guardian, an Amphibious Hybrid VTOL That Can Hit 700MPH

Valkyrie Systems Aerospace announced today that the company has officially been approved for a US Air Force research to continue development on its HoverJet Guardian. This concept is basically a hybrid eVTOL and high-speed jet system designed to provide the high speeds of jet aircraft as well as the maneuverability of Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems. It can be opereated in three different modes: aircraft, hovercraft, and amphibious. Read more for a short video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Air Force completes avionics software update test for B-1 Lancer

The 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, completed a test of the Sustainment Block-18 avionics software during a U.S. Strategic Command Bomber Task Force mission Jan. 11, 2022. The unit also achieved long-range communications using the Joint Range Extension Applications Protocol during the sortie in...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Unmanned Black Hawk flight could change military forever

DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — released a video this week of a Black Hawk helicopter in the air, without a pilot or any other human on board. "There was a little bit of a landing on the moon moment just amongst our group. You know — clapping and we were very excited we could do it," said Stuart Young, program manager of the Tactical Technology Office at DARPA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
DRONELIFE

From Mini Drone to Urban Air Mobility: NANCo Aero Flying Cars

Most humans have only traveled in two dimensions, and have yet to experience three dimensional, or vertical, travel. The New Age Nerds (NANCo) Aero Corporation intends to change that…at least for those living in Houston, Texas. The company hopes to demonstrate its first vehicle, which looks like a car but flies as a hybrid vertical take-off-and-landing (vtol) aircraft, in the next few years in the greater Houston area.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
laconiadailysun.com

Mark O'Connell Foundation gives high-tech drone to Alton FD

ALTON — The 2022 Great Rotary Ice Fishing Derby marks five years since the event's deadliest day, when three snowmobilers died in two separate incidents, each due to dangerous ice conditions on Lake Winnipesaukee. The survivors of one of the deceased formed the Mark O'Connell Foundation in honor of their father, uncle, brother and son, dedicated to improving safety and emergency response capabilities on the state's biggest lake.
ALTON, NH
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy