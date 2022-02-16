STPSO gets a new high-tech drone, mobile command center

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office debuts its mobile command center and crime-fighting drone.

Sheriff Randy Smith Both the mobile command center and the drone system replaces the dated 25-year-old mobile command center and the aging helicopter once utilized by the agency.

Sheriff Randy says the mobile command center is equipped with state of the art technology, which deputies can utilize technology such as map overlays and satellite overheads to mark personnel positions in the case of a SWAT standoff, search and rescue scenario, a manhunt, or a pursuit.

The drone system, which Sheriff Smith says replaced the sheriff’s office helicopter, has cost the agency a fraction of what it cost for the helicopter.

The drone was a one-time cost compared to the continued cost to operate and maintain a helicopter.

The drone is equipped with a spotlight, and daylight and nighttime camera capabilities. The drone operates from the mobile command center and allows deputies to view live feeds from the drone to help with search and rescue missions.