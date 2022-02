It's been a month since the world lost Bob Saget, and now, his family has revealed his cause of death, and it is not a heart attack as originally thought. According to CNN, Saget's family released a statement that says the comedian passed away from head trauma after hitting his head. While authorities are unsure of what object he hit - perhaps the headboard on the bed - there was a bruise on the back of his head that lead them to this conclusion. Investigators believe Bob was unaware of how bad the injury was and went to sleep. He died in his slumber from a brain bleed.

