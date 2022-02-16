ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

New coronavirus cases drop again in Florence

 2 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Feb. 16 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Florence at 13,225 in the 85132 ZIP code, an increase of 92 new cases from one week ago.

Last week, cases stood at 13,133 with an increase of 219 from the week before.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown, the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85132 ZIP code:

  • Cases as of Feb. 16: 13,133

The number of people vaccinated in the 85132 ZIP code stands at 17,388 or 61% of the population.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

