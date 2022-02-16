New coronavirus cases continue to fall in Queen Creek area

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Feb. 16 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley at 50,450 in ZIP codes 85140, 85142 and 85143.

That is an increase of 651 new cases from one week ago.

Last week, cases stood at 49,799, an increase of 1,328 from the week before.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown, the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85140 ZIP code:

Cases as of Feb. 16: 14,145

85142 ZIP code:

Cases as of Feb. 16: 22,939

85143 ZIP code:

Cases as of Feb. 16: 13,366

The current number of vaccinated people in these ZIP codes stands at 85, 612 or 54.2%.

For most people, the new coronavirus can lead to COVID-19 that can have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause a more severe illness and even death.

