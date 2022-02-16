ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Smoke dissipates after fire at Fayetteville landfill

By Jessica Patrick, WRAL Sr. multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — A fire was burning at the Cumberland County landfill Wednesday morning. The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the fire at the landfill, located at...

