The “future of work” is something that we talk a lot about at Voodle – we believe it will be more distributed, inclusive, transparent, and productive. In some ways, the future is already here! The pandemic accelerated trends towards a more flexible, asynchronous workplace and gave us all permission to be more authentic. However, in other ways, we are still waiting for the other aspects to catch up. Particularly when it comes to inclusivity. A lot of us are focused on inclusion and belonging, and at Voodle we’re building a product that genuinely equips everyone to be seen and heard. But the reality is, this is so much bigger than any one organization or any one product can solve. If we want to see concrete change, we have to build an ecosystem that will generate a better future of work for everyone.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO