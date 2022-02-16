2022 Volvo S90 Review

Swedish car manufacturer Volvo is seen by most as a company that builds safe, reasonable, and reliable vehicles, and these days the brand is pumping billions of dollars into battery development for its ever-expanding range of EVs, including the new C40 Recharge. Yes, there have been some quick Volvos in the past, and its Polestar-boosted models have delivered some tasty machines, but nothing can come close to this 1993 Volvo 850 that recently got sold on the Bonhams auction block. Instead of a tepid little four-cylinder under the hood, this Swedish Viking packs an ultra-rare gas turbine motor and is one of only two models to undergo this failed but brave 1990s experiment.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO