Applebee's is a confident brand. The casual restaurant chain is booming with success and poised to grow when more pandemic restrictions lift, CNN Business reports, and the company believes that its franchisees will directly benefit. In addition, restaurant sales in 2020 — during the height of the pandemic — were higher than in most of the previous 20 years, according to Statista. So, perhaps taking on an Applebee's franchise could become a wealthy investment.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO