Lionel Messi’s PSG were up against Real Madrid in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 tie and it was a night to forget personally for the Argentine superstar as he missed from the penalty spot with Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois coming up big for his side to deny the seven-time Ballon D’or winner. Messi has now missed three of his last five penalties in all competitions.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO