BREAKING: WVU defensive starter announces he will transfer

By Chris Anderson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking Wednesday morning twist, starting West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. announced that he "will be entering the...

Herald-Dispatch

WVU basketball: Huggins says 'we're 100% due' leading into Kansas game

Having now lost nine of its last 10 games, West Virginia has seemingly dropped off the map in terms of NCAA basketball tournament prospects. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, in his latest Bracketology, doesn’t have the Mountaineers mentioned anywhere. Not the first four out or next four out. But West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Scouting four-star Boston College RB commit Datrell Jones

Boston College got running back Datrell Jones on board early and he is showing the development the Eagles envisioned 18 months ago. Jones, who plays at West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, committed to Boston College in August 2020, and he is coming off a big junior season. After an evaluation...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Teenage son of ex-Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph dies

Ali Joseph, the son of former Bucs Pro Bowler Davin Joseph, died recently at the age of 18. Joseph, who was known as “Champ,” died on Feb. 9, according to an obituary posted online. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Anthony Becht shared some prayers and thoughts online...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
247Sports

NFL.com's top five WRs in 2022 NFL Draft

In the 2021 NFL Draft, 36 wide receivers in total were drafted, including five in the first round, with three of them going inside the top 10. If you count the second round, a total of 10 wideouts came off the board, proving again and again that the position is one of the deepest in all of college football.
NFL
Seattle Times

Why former UW offensive line starter Ulumoo Ale is making a sudden switch to the defensive line

Ulumoo Ale is no stranger to change. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound behemoth was born in Samoa but moved at a young age to Australia, where he became a three-time Golden Gloves heavyweight champion boxer almost by accident. When asked how he initially became involved in the sport, Ale shrugs and says “the gym wasn’t that far, so I just went and hung out there.” Eventually, though, he gravitated more toward rugby — “I just kind of fell in love with the team aspect,” he says — before moving again to Tacoma before 10th grade.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon baseball takes on USD

Tonight is the night. Baseball is back for the Oregon Ducks. Fresh off an NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, the Ducks start the quest to make it two in a row in 2022. Oregon, led by head coach Mark Wasikowski, will send the University of British Columbia transfer Adam Maier to the mound to get the Ducks off to a hot start.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Notre Dame’s Brian Mason had plenty to say this week

Now that the Notre Dame coaching staff is fully in place, they finally had the opportunity to speak with the media. Here is everything Fighting Irish special teams coordinator Brian Mason had to say. On what he wants to do first at Notre Dame. “The first thing in the process...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WVNews

Two more Mountaineers announce transfer intentions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two more West Virginia football players have recently indicated they are leaving WVU, upping to 17 the number of Mountaineers who have transferred out of the program since last August. Sophomore tight end Charles Finley entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and cornerback Daryl Porter tweeted...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Oregon lands transfer WR Chase Cota

The Ducks continue to add through the transfer portal. Oregon has added to its depleted wide receiver room with transfer Chase Cota. Cota, an Oregon legacy with his dad Chad Cota playing at Oregon in the mid-1990s, elects to return to his home state for his final year of college eligibility.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Oregon football: Dan Lanning hire draws positive, but cautious reviews

With the college football coaching carousel finalized, the ‘Cover 3 Podcast’ handed out ratings out of five stars for each hire. Oregon’s hire of Dan Lanning drew positive, but cautious, reviews from the crew. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli says that Lanning is a good fit for the Ducks, but he does have questions about the offense. Lanning’s defense should be in great hands, but it is harder to dictate the game with defense rather than offense.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Michigan announces extended, reworked contract with Jim Harbaugh

Just over a year after the Michigan athletic department and head football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a restructured contract extension, the two parties have once again announced a reworked contract. This new deal, with presently undisclosed financial terms, keeps Harbaugh under contract through the 2026 season. “Jim has done...
ANN ARBOR, MI
