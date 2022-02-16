BREAKING: WVU defensive starter announces he will transfer

Ulumoo Ale is no stranger to change. The 6-foot-6, 345-pound behemoth was born in Samoa but moved at a young age to Australia, where he became a three-time Golden Gloves heavyweight champion boxer almost by accident. When asked how he initially became involved in the sport, Ale shrugs and says “the gym wasn’t that far, so I just went and hung out there.” Eventually, though, he gravitated more toward rugby — “I just kind of fell in love with the team aspect,” he says — before moving again to Tacoma before 10th grade.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO