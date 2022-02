Chris Smith scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Hanover Park to a victory at home over Morristown-Beard, 81-65. Ersin Olgun made nine free throws on the way to 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals while Alex Reyes added 14 points for Hanover Park (10-13), which led by two after one before pulling away by outscoring Morristown-Beard 24-18 in the second quarter.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO