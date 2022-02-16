Nick Cannon wants ex-wife Mariah Carey back: ‘If I could go back to where we started’

Nick Cannon still has Mariah Carey on his mind, revealing his feelings for the iconic singer in a newly released single, described as an ode to his ex-wife.

The 41-year-old rapper is not holding back his emotions, with lyrics of the new song ‘Alone’ detailing Nick’s feelings “then and now,” in reference to their relationship and marriage from 2008 to 2016.

The artwork for the single is a box of chocolates in the shape of a broken heart, using Mariah’s song ‘Love Takes Time’ from her 1990 self-titled album, as a sample for his new song.

Cannon says in the song that he has no hard feelings for his ex, “First off, I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya.”

Detailing his life after their split and singing about his latest pregnancy announcements, “I’m still running the streets, I’m still all in the sheets / Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me/ Have to pay $10,000 a week.”

The singer took to Twitter to explain he “had to come Raw from the heart” on his new track. He also sings, “If I could go back to where we started at,” admitting, “I don’t want to be alone.”

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” Nick sings, “As much as I want you back / It’s probably better where you at.”