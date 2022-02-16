ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon wants ex-wife Mariah Carey back: ‘If I could go back to where we started’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Nick Cannon still has Mariah Carey on his mind, revealing his feelings for the iconic singer in a newly released single, described as an ode to his ex-wife.

The 41-year-old rapper is not holding back his emotions, with lyrics of the new song ‘Alone’ detailing Nick’s feelings “then and now,” in reference to their relationship and marriage from 2008 to 2016.

The artwork for the single is a box of chocolates in the shape of a broken heart, using Mariah’s song ‘Love Takes Time’ from her 1990 self-titled album, as a sample for his new song.

Cannon says in the song that he has no hard feelings for his ex, “First off, I’m gonna say I ain’t got nothing but love for ya.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wnu8W_0eGJLJ9M00

Detailing his life after their split and singing about his latest pregnancy announcements, “I’m still running the streets, I’m still all in the sheets / Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me/ Have to pay $10,000 a week.”

The singer took to Twitter to explain he “had to come Raw from the heart” on his new track. He also sings, “If I could go back to where we started at,” admitting, “I don’t want to be alone.”

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” Nick sings, “As much as I want you back / It’s probably better where you at.”

Comments / 2

Related
hot969boston.com

Mariah Carey Responds To Nick Cannon’s 8th Baby Announcement

Mariah Carey is supportive of her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s baby announcement with Bre Tiesi. A source told Us Weekly how Carey, 52, feels about Cannon’s 8th baby on the way saying, “Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him. They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
newschain

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott breaks silence after he confirms he is going to be a dad again weeks after death of their son

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died. The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian Keeps Silence After Getting Sued Over Alleged Crypto Scam

Floyd Mayweather and Kim Kardashian have found themselves facing legal charges for promoting and misleading investors to buy a cryptocurrency token called EthereumMax. According to the reports the action lawsuit was fixed last Friday in the Los Angeles federal court, it claimed that the celebrities misused their following to make false statements about EthereumMax through social media advertising along with other promotional options.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Actor
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Ellen DeGeneres Allegedly Lashed Out At Portia De Rossi After ‘Scandal’ Alum Asked If They Could Have An Open Marriage

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, but a source is saying that their marriage is far from being happy and perfect. In its Feb. 6 issue, Life & Style claimed that DeGeneres and de Rossi got into an argument recently after the latter expressed her desire to be in an open marriage with the comedian.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Proof Jay-Z and Blue Ivy’s Father-Daughter Outing to the LA Rams Game Was a Total Touchdown

Watch: See Blue Ivy Carter All Grown Up for Her 10th Birthday. Make no mistake, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter truly are the blueprint. And no further proof is needed than their most recent outing together on Monday, Jan. 17, when the father-daughter duo spent some quality time together at the Rams vs. Cardinals game. For the occasion, both Jay and Blue stepped out in style—with the rapper wearing a black windbreaker and black bucket hat, while his 10-year-old wore a black baseball cap paired with a black graphic T-shirt and clear-framed glasses.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy