A Blue's Clues Movie is Coming to Paramount+

SpongeBob SquarePants is getting three spinoff movies on Paramount+. During today's ViacomCBS Investor Event, Chief Content Officer Brian Robbins let the fans in on the good news. Next year will see a SpongeBob project focusing on the other residents of Bikini Bottom. From there, viewers should expect more announcement about Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and a host of others. Nickelodeon and Paramount have made no secret of their love for the little yellow sponge. The character has become a pop culture icon with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and merchandise in all shapes and sizes. In an environment where people love properties, Nick saw an opening to give fans even more of what they enjoy by widening the scope of SpongeBob's universe.

