In a year that was supposed to be the Atlanta Hawks’ encore, they’ve clearly regressed. This was supposed to be the Atlanta Hawks year. Trae Young was rightfully victimized by the refs to reinforce the rule adjustments. Young’s free throws are down to 6.9. That’s an almost two whole attempts drop from last year, 8.7. He has since wised up to the rules but has his team caught up as well? It seems as though Young and John Collins have lost that spark, that connection, that chemistry even.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO