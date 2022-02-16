Police respond to reported shooting in Summit Twp. Wednesday morning

Update: State Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday morning.

That incident happened in the 7400 block of Schultz Road in Summit Township around 10:30 a.m.

According to State Police, several discharged 9mm shell casings were located at the scene. Surveillance from the area has been obtained from several businesses and is being reviewed

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or any suspects in custody.

If anyone has any details regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641.

Correction: The article has been updated to reflect the location of the shooting took place in the 7400 block of Schultz Rd.

We have a crew currently on the scene and will continue to update you with more information as it develops.

