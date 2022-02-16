ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva: Manchester City at a higher level than last season

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTLGI_0eGJIrpL00

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City are playing at a “higher level” than last season as they look to go one better in the Champions League.

City fell just short of adding the European crown to their domestic champions tag in 2021 as they were beaten by rivals Chelsea in the final.

Yet again they are among the favourites as they seek the one major prize that still eludes them and they made a strong statement to the continent by thrashing Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Portuguese capital on Tuesday.

We have shown we are at a higher level than even last season

“It’s a competition we want to win,” said Silva, who scored twice in the emphatic first-leg victory in his home city that all but guaranteed the English side another quarter-final appearance.

“The group is in a very good moment, we are working really hard and we have shown we are at a higher level than even last season.

“We know it is a special competition, but it’s a very difficult competition. We will try like every season. Last season, we reached the final. Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but this season we will try again.

“We are aware we are facing very talented opponents, not only from England but also from the best countries in Europe. We will do our best to reach as far as possible in the competition.”

Silva shone on his return to Lisbon. As a fan and former player of Sporting’s cross-town rivals Benfica, the 27-year-old was initially booed vociferously by the raucous home fans.

Yet he soon silenced them as he followed up Riyad Mahrez’s opener with a stunning half-volley to put rampant City into a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes. Phil Foden added the third but Silva got back in on the act to claim his second before half-time.

He thought he had even grabbed a hat-trick when he headed home at the back post after the break but VAR intervened. It was left for Raheem Sterling to net the fifth with a spectacular long-range effort.

Silva said: “It was a special night for me, coming to play in my home city, the team winning 0-5, scoring two goals and having a good advantage ahead of the second leg. Of course it’s a special night.

“I played for 12 years at the Benfica academy. I’m a Benfica fan, so it’s always special to win here at the Jose Alvalade.

“We are very happy with this win and we want to face the second leg with the same attitude.”

City’s trip back from Lisbon was disrupted by Storm Dudley, with the plane transporting the team forced to land in Liverpool after being diverted from Manchester.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Riyad Mahrez
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City star Bernardo Silva: Special to score in my hometown

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva was delighted to score in his hometown on Tuesday night. Former Benfica star Silva netted twice in City's 5-0 win over Sporting CP in the first leg of Champions League last-16 tie. "It was a very good performance," Silva said. "In the first half we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#The Champions League#European#Portuguese#Var
SkySports

Sporting Lisbon 0-5 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola lauds Bernardo Silva after scoring twice on his return to Lisbon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described Bernardo Silva as "the perfect player" after he scored twice in Tuesday's 5-0 thrashing of Sporting Lisbon. City all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals by inflicting Sporting's joint-biggest home defeat in European competition, as they underlined their status as Champions League favourites.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Bernardo Silva shines as Manchester City take charge of Champions League Round of 16 tie

Manchester City all but ensured themselves a place in the Champions League quarter-final with a 5-0 rout of Sporting Lisbon in Portugal on Tuesday evening. Fresh from seeing off Norwich City at the weekend, Pep Guardiola saw his side take an early lead courtesy of Riyad Mahrez following a VAR check, with Bernardo Silva soon making it two in brilliant fashion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'Wonderful technique!' Bernardo Silva scores stunning half-volley in Man City's rout of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League - with even the home supporters applauding the Portuguese's strike

Bernardo Silva's scintillating half-volley put Manchester City 2-0 up early on against Sporting Lisbon and left fans and pundits lauding the midfielder's brilliant technique. With Riyad Mahrez having given City an early lead, Silva was first to the ball after a tussle in the air from a corner and terrifically swept the ball in on the half-volley with his left-foot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy