Gun Violence: A Community Conversation - Jeff D'Alessio and Mary Schenk 2-16-22

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — After last year's shootings near Madison Park - residents, parents and even city leaders shared their outrage over gun violence in Lakewood. The violence even prompted officials with the Lakewood Police Department to remove the nets from the park's basketball courts. “There was some pressure from...
The National Weather Service says Thursday’s winter storm brought three to four inches of snow to the Champaign-Urbana area. Republicans in the Illinois House walked off the floor to protest mask rules. Judge Michael McCuskey has been appointed as Illinois’ new legislative inspector general – tasked with investigating complaints...
URBANA — The University of Illinois will lift its mask requirement for most non-instructional spaces by the end of the month, Chancellor Robert Jones announced Thursday morning. Students and staff must still wear masks for in-person classes and passing periods, but the requirements for masks and proof of vaccination...
Jay Simpson, a former Champaign Central High School and Purdue basketball standout, writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com. It seems Champaign is desperate to hire more police officers. The city is offering tons of incentives to get people interested. This is a great opportunity for those...
INDIANAPOLIS — Historic levels of violence in Indianapolis have sparked a dramatic change to the city’s crime-fighting efforts. Over just the last few weeks, 35 new peacemakers have started working to reduce violence. Peacemakers will work to first identify high-risk individuals and provide short and long-term assistance. That will include finding employment, housing, mentorship, and […]
