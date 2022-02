Gabby Gronda led Passaic Tech with nine points in its rollercoaster of a 35-27 win over Paterson Kennedy in Wayne. Tied at five at the end of the first quarter, Passaic Tech (15-5) caught fire in the second and third as it outscored Paterson Kennedy 28-4. However, the Knights (8-11) would not go away quietly as they outscored the Bulldogs 18-2 in the fourth. It was not enough though as Passaic Tech captured its second win over Paterson Kennedy and its ninth in 10 games.

WAYNE, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO