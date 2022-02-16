ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Had a Valentine’s Day ‘Marathon’ With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: ‘Hour 23!’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever said Valentine’s Day has to end on Feb. 14 clearly has not met Mariah Carey, dahlings. On Tuesday (Feb. 15), the superstar showed fans that she had turned the holiday into a 24-hour escapade of romance. “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Mariah Carey Responds To Nick Cannon’s 8th Baby Announcement

Mariah Carey is supportive of her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s baby announcement with Bre Tiesi. A source told Us Weekly how Carey, 52, feels about Cannon’s 8th baby on the way saying, “Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him. They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Bryan Tanaka
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon Shares Picture of Late Son Zen With Siblings: 'Forever Our Angel'

Nick Cannon is still mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Wild 'N Out host took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of Zen, taken prior to his death, with his siblings. “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹👼🏾.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Red And Black#Tiktok#Instagram A
newschain

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott breaks silence after he confirms he is going to be a dad again weeks after death of their son

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died. The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Romeo Miller Welcomes Daughter With Girlfriend, Drew Sangster

Click here to read the full article. In a surprise Valentine’s Day reveal, Romeo Miller announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend, Drew Sangster. The “My Baby” rapper took to Instagram to reveal the newborn’s adorable face and that she shares initials with her dad. Miller is already calling “Baby R” his “little twin.” More from VIBE.comMaster P And Romeo Detail The Ups And Downs Of Entrepreneurship In 'I Got The Hook Up-2'Romeo Miller, David Banner And More Discuss 'Never Heard's Topical MessageRomeo Miller Pleads Uncle C-Murder's Innocence On 'The Real' View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Lil Uzi Vert Reveals He’s Bleaching His Skin

Lil Uzi Vert has announced that he intends to bleach his skin in a post on his Twitter account. “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” Uzi tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 2), before posting a video hinting that he had already begun the process. The rap star’s declaration comes after uploading a photo of Michael Jackson as his Twitter profile picture before changing the image to one of dancehall legend Vybz Kartel, two artists notorious for skin bleaching. Bleaching my skin need umbrella ? — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 2, 2022 ??? pic.twitter.com/gzaPq036k4 — Uzi London ?☄️?® (@LILUZIVERT) February 2, 2022 If Uzi’s claims are true,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy