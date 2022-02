Storm Eunice has been declared a major incident by authorities in the southwest of England as police warned it was likely two major river crossings would be closed due to high winds.Stormy conditions across the south and west are expected to cause disruption and even “danger to life” on Friday, the Met Office said.Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum – a multi-agency group that includes emergency services, the NHS and the Environment Agency – declared a major incident “due to the potential for severe disruption”.The area’s police force said as a result of forecast winds of 90mph, it was...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO