After winning their previous game at home against Southern Illinois, the UNI men’s basketball team went out on the road to face-off against the team they had overtaken as leaders in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC). This was the first meeting between the Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago and the Panthers, with their next matchup being the final game of the regular season. And unfortunately for UNI, they’ll have to look to that game to get their revenge as Loyola dominated at home this past Sunday with an 85-58 victory.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO