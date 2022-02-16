Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to return for fourth Star Trek movie

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
The Star Trek franchise is chugging right along on the television side, but it's more than fair to say the movie side has stagnated in recent years. Star Trek: Beyond came out in 2016, and ever since then, efforts to make Star Trek 4 have struggled. Now fans have received the most promising news yet on the next movie's development, along with the news that Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the Kelvin-timeline crew are expected to return.
Separated, Tom Selleck and Sam Elliott are iconic all on their own. But, when you put them in the same scene, something even more magical happens. Not to mention, both have some of the most iconic mustaches in the game. Elliott has had plenty of gritty, cowboy roles over the...
The award-winning, record-breaking drama, Yellowstone, has now spawned not one, not two, but three spin-off series. That’s right, Yellowstone, fans, you’re about to have a whole lot more western content to enjoy. Because in addition to Yellowstone, its accompanying prequel, 1883, and the upcoming spin-off, 6666, the streaming service Paramount+ has ordered episodes of a brand new prequel entitled 1932.
Hit crime drama NCIS is the second-longest running scripted CBS series, tied with Lassie — which ran for 19 seasons from 1954 to 1974 — and just behind Gunsmoke — which ran for 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975. Donald P. Bellisario's NCIS series has even spawned three successful spinoffs: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi, the latter being the newest of the bunch.
Subject to closing their deals and availability, actors Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster have reportedly all agreed to come back for the “Criminal Minds” revival on the Paramount+ service. ABC Signature will finalise the contracts and talks are now underway...
Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes.
Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the 1990s show, That ’70s Show, just revealed its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously-announced cast members that will be returning to That ’90s Show include Kurtwood Smith (Dead Poets Society) as Red and Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision) as Kitty. Ashley Aufderheide...
For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books.
Salma Hayek is back in a sizzling territory with her latest Instagram post. The Desperado and House of Gucci actress posted a montage of throwback photos capturing her in some sultry poses. One thing that rings true from the blast from the past is that not much has changed for...
Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
ABC is planning a spinoff of “The Rookie” with Niecy Nash set to star, Variety has confirmed.
The new show will be introduced in a two-episode backdoor pilot during “The Rookie’s” current fourth season. While the mothership show focuses on the LAPD, the potential new show would focus on the FBI.
SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway.
The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description.
You might just do a double-take at Renée Zellweger‘s transformation into Pam Hupp, as seen in the first trailer for NBC’s limited series The Thing About Pam.
Premiering Tuesday, March 8 at 10/9c, and spanning six episodes, The Thing About Pam chronicles the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Though Betsy’s husband, Russ, was initially convicted, that verdict was later overturned, and Betsy’s death set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Hupp.
Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
