ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to return for fourth Star Trek movie

Martinsville Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams, who directed 2009's Star Trek and 2013's Star...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

Chris Pine leads cast members in talks for Star Trek 4

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg and more look set to return for a new 'Star Trek' movie. The former is in talks to reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk from JJ Abrams' trilogy series.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Star Trek 4’ On The Way With Chris Pine And Co. Returning, Plus More ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Sonic’, ‘TMNT’

Paramount went big at yesterday’s ViacomCBS investor event, and not just for offerings on Paramount+ streaming. They had huge announcements regarding all of their biggest movie franchises, and yes, that includes Star Trek, A Quiet Place, Transformers, and even Sonic the Hedgehog. The biggest news by far is that...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Star Trek 4 Is Taking A Big Step Forward With Chris Pine And More

The Star Trek franchise is chugging right along on the television side, but it's more than fair to say the movie side has stagnated in recent years. Star Trek: Beyond came out in 2016, and ever since then, efforts to make Star Trek 4 have struggled. Now fans have received the most promising news yet on the next movie's development, along with the news that Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the Kelvin-timeline crew are expected to return.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
J.j. Abrams
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek Into Darkness#Film Star#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Here's Who Will Star in the Upcoming 'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Crossover Event

Hit crime drama NCIS is the second-longest running scripted CBS series, tied with Lassie — which ran for 19 seasons from 1954 to 1974 — and just behind Gunsmoke — which ran for 20 seasons from 1955 to 1975. Donald P. Bellisario's NCIS series has even spawned three successful spinoffs: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaiʻi, the latter being the newest of the bunch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

“Criminal Minds” Revival Finalising Cast

Subject to closing their deals and availability, actors Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster have reportedly all agreed to come back for the “Criminal Minds” revival on the Paramount+ service. ABC Signature will finalise the contracts and talks are now underway...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Reveals Cast For ‘That ’90s Show’

Netflix’s upcoming sequel to the 1990s show, That ’70s Show, just revealed its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously-announced cast members that will be returning to That ’90s Show include Kurtwood Smith (Dead Poets Society) as Red and Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision) as Kitty. Ashley Aufderheide...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Before

Before starring in “Yellowstone” as the morally conflicted Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley premiered in several top-tier films. “Yellowstone” is actually one of only three television series Bentley’s ever starred in. According to his IMDb page, Bentley made his television debut in 2014 with “American Horror Story” on FX. Then, he started playing Jamie Dutton on the Western show in 2018.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy