Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto to return for fourth Star Trek movie

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
