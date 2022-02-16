ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Active COVID cases in Knox County nearly halved, 50 new deaths reported

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Thursday reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths and a decrease of over 40 percent in the active case count.

The weekly report reflects data from February 5-12. As of Feb. 12, the active case count in Knox County was 5,663. The total represents a nearly 43% decrease from the previous reporting period when 9,909 active cases were reported.

Health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 26 of which occurred in the most recent reporting period. The remaining 24 occurred earlier in February and as far back as November.

A total of 1,234 Knox County residents have died from COVID-19 since March 2020, third-most in the state behind Davidson and Shelby counties.

New case trends have dropped dramatically after reaching pandemic highs in late January.

The 14-day trend of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population as of Feb. 12 was 83, down from a pandemic high of 192 on Jan. 26. The 7-day trend also dropped from 209 to 60 during the same period.

The new report listed 525 COVID-19 positive hospital inpatients at 18 regional hospitals as of Feb. 12, down from 704 reported on Jan. 31. The new total remains at more than double the figure reported on New Years Day, 257.

Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2021 peaked at 757 on Sept. 7 while the highest level in 2020 was 627 on Dec. 29.

The Health Department reported 63.16 percent of Knox County residents have begun their vaccination series, with 58.9 percent fully vaccinated.

