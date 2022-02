Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A third person has entered a guilty plea in the case of the murder of a rural Northfield man last summer. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena has announced that 29-year-old Nicholas Taylor of St. Paul on Friday pled guilty to a second-degree murder charge for his involvement in the death of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine. The victim was found dead in his home on the afternoon of July 2 after Dakota County deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the residence.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO