Nicole Kidman’s ability to tackle any role that comes her way is a testament to her legacy as a Hollywood star. Before getting worldwide recognition, Kidman started out in small projects in Australia and was encouraged by Jane Campion to keep up with the good work. Although the fame came after her relationship with Tom Cruise, Kidman made sure to show that her talent was all she needed to keep the “Mrs. Cruise” title from taking the spotlight. Often portraying ambiguous female leads facing highs and lows, as of today, the actor and producer has won an Academy Award, two Emmy Awards, six Golden Globes, and a BAFTA.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO