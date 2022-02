Keith Urban’s newest music video, for his single “Wild Hearts,” recreates his journey to the top of the country music industry. At the beginning of the clip, Keith presses play on a tape in a boom box, an image that he says is a throwback to his early days as a musician. Remember that one time when Keith Urban Played in the electronics dept at Fred Meyer In Tualatin and walked on the checkout conveyor belt and that sweet little old Lady yelled at him to get down so he’s doesn’t get hurt hahahaaha.

1 DAY AGO