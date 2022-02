From its inception, Black History Month has always served many purposes. It’s a time that Black people collectively revel in the beauty and joy of our culture, and give tribute to the Black pioneers whose shoulders we stand on. For the rest of the nation, it’s a grand scale opportunity to reflect on the indelible mark Black people have made to the growth of this country. And more importantly, to use Black History Month as a barometer for what progress has taken place since the previous year, and what still needs to be done.

