Eileen Gu has just secured her third medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Chinese skier took the lead in the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe event, winning her second gold. She made history as the first Freeski athlete to win a medal in three events in a single Olympic, completing her first run with a score of 93.25. In her second run, Gu added more spins, resulting in a score of 95.25.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO