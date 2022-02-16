ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

WHAT TO WATCH: Valieva's free skate, Bowe on the oval

By NOAH TRISTER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqA5I_0eGJDIyx00
Beijing Olympics Figure Skating Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue)

BEIJING — (AP) — The women's figure skating event ends Thursday — the competition portion, at least.

It remains to be seen how much longer it will be adjudicated.

Kamila Valieva is in first place after the short program. That part isn't a surprise — but the 15-year-old Russian's path to this point has been anything but smooth. And there's no indication that will change anytime soon.

Valieva's positive drug test from an event in December put her participation in doubt, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete while officials conduct a full investigation. The free skate could be a big draw in the U.S., even though no American is higher than eighth after the short program.

NBC plans to show the free skate in prime time. For the early risers, USA Network will air it live at 5 a.m.

Thursday's coverage also includes the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe and women's speedskating. The men's hockey tournament is also winding down.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

FIGURE SKATING

If Valieva finishes in the top three, the International Olympic Committee has said there will be no medals ceremony. The Russians have a chance to sweep the top three spots, with Anna Shcherbakova second and Alexandra Trusova fourth after the short program.

Valieva's free skate is to Maurice Ravel's “Bolero” — a popular skating tune that ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean famously performed to at the Sarajevo Games in 1984.

HOCKEY

The U.S. and Canada both missed the semifinals of the men's hockey tournament, the first time that's happened since 2006. Instead, Finland faces Slovakia and Sweden takes on the Russians. The Finland-Slovakia game is scheduled to start at 11:10 p.m., live on USA Network. Slovakia beat the Americans to reach that game.

HALFPIPE

The freestyle skiing halfpipe is the final event for Eileen Gu, the U.S. native who won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle while competing for China.

Both NBC and USA Network will have live coverage of the halfpipe final in prime time.

SPEEDSKATING

Brittany Bowe already made a big contribution to the U.S. medal haul when she gave up her spot in the 500 meters so teammate Erin Jackson could compete. Jackson then won the event.

Bowe, a fine skater in her own right, finished 10th in the 1,500 and 16th in the 500. She is the world record holder in the 1,000, which she'll compete in on Thursday. USA Network plans to show that live early in the morning, with an encore presentation by NBC in prime time.

Dutch legend Ireen Wust, who is now up to 13 career Olympic medals after adding a gold and a bronze this year, is expected to compete for the final time at the Olympics. She's planning to retire.

ALSO OF NOTE

CNBC will air the men's curling semifinals at 5 and 8 p.m. The bronze-medal match is live at 1:30 a.m. on USA Network. ... NBC is showing the women's skicross final in the afternoon. The men's final is live during NBC's late-night coverage. ... NBC will have team Nordic combined in the afternoon and also during late-night coverage.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

Brittany Bowe Gave Erin Jackson Her Olympic Spot. Now Both Are Leaving Beijing With Medals.

In January, the 500-meter event in the speed skating U.S. Olympic Trials ended with a movie-worthy twist: First-place winner Brittany Bowe, who qualified for the Olympics in the event with her victory, gave up her spot in Beijing so her friend and teammate Erin Jackson could go in her place. Jackson, who was ranked number one in the world going into the Trials, stumbled during the race and finished third.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bowe
Person
Maurice Ravel
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper earn gold and silver in men's freeski slopestyle at Beijing Olympics

Team USA's Alex Hall and Nick Goepper won gold and silver, respectively, in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday night. Hall, 23. had the event's best score with 90.01 after completing an impressive array of moves in his winning run, including a leftside double cork 1620. The Alaska-born skier won his first-ever Olympics medal.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Free Skate#Nbc#Freestyle Skiing#Olympics#Ap#Usa Network#Eastern#Russians#Americans
NBC Washington

Women's Free Skate Ends in Tears and Drama After Shocking Valieva Upset

The women's individual figure skating event, which had been marred from the beginning by the controversy surrounding Russian teenager Kamila Valieva, capped its finale in dramatic fashion on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva was in first place heading into the free skate, but falls and stumbles shunted her...
SPORTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Olympics Live: China talks politics -- finally

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. For two weeks and more, China's stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It's the Olympics, and we're not talking about these things. That changed Thursday at the Beijing organizing committee's daily news...
SPORTS
WPTV

How to watch: World champion Brittany Bowe gets last shot at gold in 1000m

American speed skater Brittany Bowe will take the ice in her premier event on Thursday: the women's 1000m. The 33-year-old from Ocala, Florida, is the reigning world champion and current World Cup standings leader in the distance. Bowe's third Olympics comes to a close following the race, and she has yet to reach the podium for an individual competition.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Olympics Live: China pair breaks figure skating world record

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
SPORTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Beijing Preview, Feb. 17; Women's figure skating final, Eileen Gu goes for three

BEIJING, China — The women's figure skating event ends Thursday — the competition portion, at least. It remains to be seen how much longer it will be adjudicated. Kamila Valieva is in first place after the short program. That part isn't a surprise — but the 15-year-old Russian's path to this point has been anything but smooth. And there's no indication that will change anytime soon.
WORLD
Roanoke Times

Britain, Sweden to play for Olympic men's curling gold

BEIJING (AP) — The British have clinched their first medal of the Beijing Games, thanks to Bruce Mouat and the men's curling team. Four Scottish lads beat the American defending Olympic champions 8-4 in the semifinals Thursday night to clinch no worse than a silver medal and earn the right to play Sweden for the gold.
SPORTS
UPI News

Olympic Photos of the Day

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the USA perform during the pair figure skating short program at the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI. License photo | Permalink. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China finished first and set a world record in...
SPORTS
newsy.com

Kamila Valieva Finishes Fourth In Women's Free Skate At Olympics

After dominating the ice last week, figure skater Kamila Valieva's Winter Olympics came to a tumbling end Thursday in Beijing. The Russian skater placed fourth in the women's free skate program, after falling multiple times during her routine. A performance that was highly contested to begin with after it was revealed she had tested positive for a heart medication considered a performance enhancing drug.
SPORTS
mainstreet-nashville.com

What to watch: Shiffrin's last event, figure skating pairs

BEIJING — If Mikaela Shiffrin exits the Beijing Olympics without a medal, it won't be for lack of trying. Shiffrin plans to enter the team event, which would mean she'd compete in all six Alpine races this year. Of course, starting the events hasn't been the issue. She's failed to finish three of them.
SPORTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy