Celtic suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The Norwegian champions walked out of Parkhead with a 3-1 win and it is safe to say that the Hoops’ chance of making it to the next round of the competition will be hanging by a thread when they visit Norway next week for the second leg of the tie. While it is not over yet, it will take a gigantic effort from the club to make something out of this situation.

UEFA ・ 1 HOUR AGO