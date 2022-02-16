Model Predicts Impact of Food Choices on Life Expectancy

Given a choice, would you want to extend your expected lifespan by three, six, maybe even 10 years? Researchers now say it may be possible, if you’re willing and able to change your diet. Based on a meta-analysis of the most reliable recent studies from Europe, China, and the United States, researchers in the Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care at the University of Bergen in Norway, have developed a “decision model” that calculates and predicts how your dietary choices can affect how long you live. While it’s much the same food news as we’ve been hearing for years—switching from a typical American (Western) diet to an optimal Mediterranean-style diet—these researchers also looked at what it could mean if you switch to a diet that is midway between the optimal diet and the and typical Western diet.

NUTRITION ・ 10 DAYS AGO