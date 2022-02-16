ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OH

The Punch List: Power Breakfast, Shawnee Station and more

By Bonnie Meibers
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's all the Central Ohio commercial real estate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbus Business First

He started coding for his startup in high school. Now the business aims to save hospitals hundreds of millions.

Keith Moody started writing the code for his startup while still in high school, and landed the first customer while earning his degree at Ohio State University. RevQuest Inc. has grown to 30 employees and is on track this year to recover more than $450 million for hospitals and health systems by correcting billing errors, said Moody, the CEO. The New Albany startup has taken on no outside capital, growing entirely on revenue from its finder's fees on paid claims.
ECONOMY
Columbus Business First

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Shawnee, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Breakfast#Punch List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Columbus Business First

COTA plans Rickenbacker mobility hub

COTA has plans to build a transportation center where buses, cars, bike, scooters and more could come together for more efficient commutes. There are also plans for the mobility center to include workforce development programming, childcare and food access there.
TRAFFIC
Columbus Business First

Telhio Credit Union Now Offers Appointment Banking and Early Deposit to Members

To better serve Ohio with the most up-to-date approach to financial services, Telhio Credit Union is now offering members appointment banking and early deposit (early pay) for checking accounts. Telhio’s new appointment banking systems gives members the opportunity to schedule virtual, over-the-phone, or face-to-face meetings with relationship bankers. Whether persons are interested in joining the credit union or are members looking for a new account, loan, or other service, meetings can be scheduled online for any Telhio branch location. In addition to appointment banking, Telhio Credit Union now offers early deposit to all personal checking account members. This is a free service and members are automatically enrolled in early deposit with their checking accounts. “These value-added services were created to help people live an easier life. In an industry that is so technology driven, offering appointment banking gives customers the peace-of-mind they need when it comes to their money,” said Leslie Bumgarner, CEO of Telhio Credit Union. “Offering early deposit also gives our members the freedom to access their hard-earned money soon rather than later. Both services are both beneficial and rewarding.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Business First

Columbus Business First

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy