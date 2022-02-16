ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Iain Thornley: Wigan centre out for two months with ankle injury

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley will be out for around two months after injuring his ankle in their 24-10 win at Hull KR on Friday. Thornley picked up the injury...

www.bbc.co.uk

