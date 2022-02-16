A First Take On Exact Sciences

Tyson foods came out with a fantastic Q1-22 print, crushing EPS estimates and showing tremendous strength in the current inflationary environment. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) came out with a bang in its Q1-22 report. The company generated $12.93B in revenue (up 23.6% Y/Y), and posted EPS of $2.97, 62% ahead of consensus. Results were driven by the company's ability to pass on inflation-related price hikes from suppliers to customers. To illustrate this, COGS was up 18% YoY, but the offset in inflationary-related price hikes allowed net income to grow 140% YoY from $472M to $1121M. Because the market is starting to shift its focus to companies with pricing power, Tyson Foods should gain more investor attention in the coming quarters as inflation pressures persist. I expect this to act as a main catalyst for share appreciation along with continued top line revenue growth. I believe shares are currently undervalued, and according to my DCF below assign a $128.87 fair value, representing 31% upside in the stock.

