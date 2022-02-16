ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPPO will launch its flagship Find X5 series on February 24th

By Peter Holden
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official – OPPO will take the wraps off of its new Find X5 series of flagship smartphones on February 24th. As the first models to feature OPPO’s self-developed MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, the Find X5 series will also feature the first fruits of the recently announced partnership with...

